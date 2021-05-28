Village of Bath PBA raising money for a new K9 officer

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Village of Bath Police Benevolent Association is raising money to help add a new K-9 officer to their force.

Interim Chief of Police Colin Taft says he believes a K-9 officer will not only help with sniffing out drugs, improve officer safety, locate missing people, and apprehend suspects but will also aid in community relations.

According to the PBA, a new K-9 officer would cost the police agency about $15,000 and any assistance would be appreciated.

Anyone wishing to donate to the Village of Bath Police Department PBA K-9 program can donate via Venmo at Bath Village – Police Department PBA or by sending a check with Police K-9 in the memo to: