Water main leak in Corning, roads closing for repair

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – City water crews will be repairing a water main leak in the intersection of Park Ave and East Third Street in Corning on February 25 between the hours of 7:00 A.M. to 3:00 P.M., weather permitting.

During this period a road closure will be in place for the safety of the public and for City of Corning work crews. Park Ave will be closed between Watagua Ave and Etruscan Lane. A detour will be set in place to guide motorists to Canisteo Street and back to Park Ave.

During this time, customers may experience low water pressure or interruptions. Residents and in the affected areas are asked to draw water to prepare for the period of scheduled interruptions. Water service will be restored at the completion of the workday.

Customers in the following areas may be affected: Park Ave between East Third Street and East Second Street.

Water discoloration during this period of maintenance on our water distribution system in this area should be expected, prolonged discoloration after work is completed should be reported to City of Corning Public Works Operations at 962-0340 extension 1300.