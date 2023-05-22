CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – GlassFest is almost here for 2023, and Corning’s Gaffer District announced which streets would be closed to traffic and parking over Memorial Day weekend.

Streets will start to close at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, May 26, 2023 until 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 28, the Gaffer District said.

The following streets will be closed over the weekend:

W. Market St. (Tarantelli Ln. to Chestnut)

W. Market St. (Chestnut to Walnut)

W. Market St. (Walnut to Pine)

E. Market St. (Pine to Cedar)

E. Market St. (Cedar to Wall)

Chestnut St. (Aurene to Burmese)

Walnut St. (Aurene to Burmese)

Pine St. (Market to Burmese)

Wall St. (Tioga to Burmese)

Aurene Ln. (Chestnut to Wall)

GlassFest, the popular festival that takes over downtown Corning each May, will highlight and celebrate the history of art in the Crystal City. As with other years, there will be live glass blowing along Market Street, music, outdoor dining, and vendors from local businesses.

More information is available on the Gaffer District’s website.