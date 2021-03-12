Will Market Street be closed off to car traffic again this summer?

CORNING, NY (WETM) – Last summer, barriers came up on Corning Market Street and turned the Gaffer District into a pedestrian-only area.

This was to expand outdoor dining and shopping areas during the pandemic. Now that the weather is getting better, some people are wondering if the street will be closed off to cars again.

The closure allowed local restaurants to continue to serve the community while strict covid restrictions were in place, this plan also allows for more social distancing, but some businesses were not in favor because of the lack of street parking.

“It’s a complicated topic for sure, it’s not on our drawing table right now, we don’t know yet what it’s going to look like this summer,” Coleen Fabrizi, Executive Director, Gaffer District

Ultimately, the Corning City Council will have the final say, but the Gaffer District would need to apply for a special permit if they chose to go forward with the closure again.