Will Market Street be closed off to car traffic again this summer?

Corning

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COVID-19 Dashboards

Worldwide Dashboard

Chemung County Dashboard

Steuben County Dashboard

Pennsylvania Dashboard

Schuyler County COVID Page

CORNING, NY (WETM) – Last summer, barriers came up on Corning Market Street and turned the Gaffer District into a pedestrian-only area.

This was to expand outdoor dining and shopping areas during the pandemic. Now that the weather is getting better, some people are wondering if the street will be closed off to cars again.

The closure allowed local restaurants to continue to serve the community while strict covid restrictions were in place, this plan also allows for more social distancing, but some businesses were not in favor because of the lack of street parking.

“It’s a complicated topic for sure, it’s not on our drawing table right now, we don’t know yet what it’s going to look like this summer,” Coleen Fabrizi, Executive Director, Gaffer District

Ultimately, the Corning City Council will have the final say, but the Gaffer District would need to apply for a special permit if they chose to go forward with the closure again.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.
More Corning
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now

Maps Generator