Corning’s Civic Center Ice Rink reopening with COVID precautions

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The City of Corning will be opening the Civic Center Ice Rink on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, for the winter season with precautions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Initially, the City will be offering two types of open skating sessions. Resident Skates will be for City of Corning residents only and the General Public Skates will be for a combination of residents and non-residents. Each session will have a maximum capacity of 20 members of the public. These capacities and available sessions may change from time-to-time as the Covid pandemic continues.

Patrons will be allowed to attend one skating session per day to allow the City to accommodate as many patrons as possible.

Patrons will be required to maintain a distance of at least six feet from other individuals, unless they are members of the same household or party.

Face coverings are required when skating for all attendees over the age of two, unless a face covering cannot be medically tolerated.

The warming room will be closed to all patrons however designated skate changing areas will be provided.

Patrons will be required to pre-register for skating sessions this rink season. Walk-ups will not be accepted.

The Recreation Department will begin taking reservations at 8:30 am on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. If you are interested in signing up for a skating session you may do so by calling the Recreation Department at 962-0340 (extension 7) or by visiting the City’s website and clicking on the online reservation link located on the Recreation Department’s page.

“We thought it was important to open the ice rink to provide people another option for recreation and exercise during the pandemic. The City Manager and his staff are implementing the protocols to ensure the safety of both the skaters and employees.” – Mayor Bill Boland