Corning’s Gaffer district accepting applications for building renovations

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — The Gaffer District in Corning is accepting applications to renovate buildings in the area of 26-98 Bridge Street and 1 West to 55 East Pulteney Street.

The Gaffer District has received a New York Main Street grant award of $254,456 to fund at least four major building renovations in the target area. The maximum grant award per project is $50,000 per building.

The NYMS Program provides funding to New York communities looking to revitalize their main street and downtown areas. The program provides funding to attract new businesses, preserve significant historic buildings and provide affordable housing and job opportunities.

The funding will be given as reimbursement grants, meaning that all property owners must secure 100% of the project financing and then request reimbursement after completing the project. All projects must be completed no later than December 1, 2023.

The deadline for receiving the initial application forum is 4:00 p.m. Thursday, March 10, 2022. Reservations can be made by contacting New York Main Street Administrator, Kristen Brewer at kristen@gafferdistrict.com, or by calling (607) 329-2087.

