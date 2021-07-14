Corning’s Gaffer District announces Summer Sidewalk Sale

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning’s Gaffer District has announced that the annual Summer Sidewalk Sale in downtown Corning will happen July 16 through July 18.

Summer Sidewalk Sales is the Gaffer District’s decade-long seasonal tradition, with shoppers visiting downtown Corning from all across the region. Shoppers will enjoy sales and discounts, up to 75 percent from local merchants.

The sale will feature everything from jewelry and handbags to apparel and art while supporting local merchants.

Brian Bulkley from Pure Design is excited for the potential the event holds for Corning’s downtown. “Sidewalk Sales are truly a community event that appeals to both locals and tourists alike. This event presents the perfect opportunity for people to come discover something new in our downtown,” said Bulkley.

The event will kick off with Music in the Square on Thursday, July 15 from 6-8 p.m. featuring John Walton and His Family/ The Wilson Family with Bucky Geter

This evening’s performance highlights Black gospel music and some of the players and vocalists currently involved in the music ministry of Monumental Baptist Church, one of the oldest African American congregations in Elmira.

Not only is the Summer Sidewalk Sale an event that leads people to find something new, but the Gaffer District says it allows for connections to happen between consumers and businesses.

“To me, Sidewalk Sales are the perfect avenue for exploring our downtown,” said Jill Agosta from Connor’s Mercantile. “Visitors to our stores will certainly find great deals throughout the district. However, I really think that this annual event provides an opportunity for consumers to connect with businesses in the Gaffer District on a deeper level. You know, you can come shop, grab a bite to eat or an ice cream, and really discover what makes our downtown so special.”

“As a former business owner and a Gaffer District employee, I absolutely love our annual Sidewalk Sale,” said Annie Koerner, creative specialist at Corning’s Gaffer District. “Sidewalk Sales provide an awesome opportunity for visitors to purchase items at a really great price. Plus, you might even discover a store you’ve never shopped at before! I can’t wait to see everyone exploring our vibrant downtown.”

For more information, visit gafferdistrict.com.