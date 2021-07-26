Corning’s Gaffer District hosting Community Night

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning’s Gaffer District will be hosting a Community Night on Saturday, July 31 in the Corning Credit Union parking lot on Pulteney Street.

The event will be from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. with music, food trucks, pop-up stores, and events for kids throughout the night.

The event will feature live performances from the Gaffer District’s Stage Door Performing Arts from 4–4:30 p.m. and 6:30 –7 p.m. Elmira band Blue-Eyed Soul will play 60s and 70s blues and funk from 4:30–6:30 p.m. Rock and roll band, Suspect, will play live from 7–9 p.m.

“As summer continues to unfold in our downtown, we are excited to present another great evening with fantastic local entertainment as you continue to help us support amazing small businesses,” says Coleen Fabrizi, the Gaffer District’s Executive Director.