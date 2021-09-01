Corning’s Gaffer District hosting HARVEST this month

Freshly harvested pumpkins are offered for sale at a field near the small Bavarian village of Puchheim, southern Germany, during changeable autumn weather with temperatures around 15 degrees on October 2, 2019. (Photo by Christof STACHE / AFP) (Photo by CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP via Getty Images)

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Downtown Corning will be filled with fall events, music, and local business offerings this month during HARVEST.

The free Sept. 17-19 fall event on Market Street includes harvest-inspired activities, Soup-Off Contest, kids activities, harvest-themed community tables, Corning Farmers Market vendors, and more.

Musical performances will be set up on several stages (Centerway Square, Val Reep Fountain next to Market Street Brewing Company, Centennial Sculpture) featuring free performances by local and regional musicians.

Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs if desired, as limited seating will be available at each of the stages.

Friday 5:30-8:30 pm

Pop-Up Music along Market Street:

Block 1 (Wall St. to Cedar St.) | Seneca Jam

Block 2 (Cedar St. to Pine St.) | Loren V & the Heartbeats

Block 3 (Pine St. to Walnut St.) | Bob Keefe & the Surf Renegades

Block 4 (Walnut St. to Chestnut St.) | 5 Man Trio

Saturday

Centerway Stage:

11am-12:30pm | Stratcat Willie & the Strays

1pm-3pm | Pat Kane

3:30pm-5:30pm | Chasing Neon

6pm-8pm | Wendy Owens

Fountain Stage:

11am-12:30pm | Sam Swanson

1pm-2:30pm | The Inner Crazy

3pm-4:30pm | Gerard Burke

5pm-6:30pm | Dragonfly Acoustic Trio

Marich Music Stage:

TBD

Sunday 11 am-1 pm Pop-Up Music along Market Street:

Block 1 | TBD

Block 2 | Uncle Joe and the Rosebud Ramblers

Block 3 | TBD

Block 4 | Brian Has A Uke

For more information visit the Gaffer District website.