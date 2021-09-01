Corning’s Gaffer District hosting HARVEST this month

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Downtown Corning will be filled with fall events, music, and local business offerings this month during HARVEST.
The free Sept. 17-19 fall event on Market Street includes harvest-inspired activities, Soup-Off Contest, kids activities, harvest-themed community tables, Corning Farmers Market vendors, and more.
Musical performances will be set up on several stages (Centerway Square, Val Reep Fountain next to Market Street Brewing Company, Centennial Sculpture) featuring free performances by local and regional musicians.
Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs if desired, as limited seating will be available at each of the stages.
Friday 5:30-8:30 pm
Pop-Up Music along Market Street:
Block 1 (Wall St. to Cedar St.) | Seneca Jam
Block 2 (Cedar St. to Pine St.) | Loren V & the Heartbeats
Block 3 (Pine St. to Walnut St.) | Bob Keefe & the Surf Renegades
Block 4 (Walnut St. to Chestnut St.) | 5 Man Trio
Saturday
Centerway Stage:
11am-12:30pm | Stratcat Willie & the Strays
1pm-3pm | Pat Kane
3:30pm-5:30pm | Chasing Neon
6pm-8pm | Wendy Owens
Fountain Stage:
11am-12:30pm | Sam Swanson
1pm-2:30pm | The Inner Crazy
3pm-4:30pm | Gerard Burke
5pm-6:30pm | Dragonfly Acoustic Trio
Marich Music Stage:
TBD
Sunday 11 am-1 pm Pop-Up Music along Market Street:
Block 1 | TBD
Block 2 | Uncle Joe and the Rosebud Ramblers
Block 3 | TBD
Block 4 | Brian Has A Uke
