Corning’s Palace Theatre first movie showing in a year starts Saturday

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – On Saturday Corning’s Palace Theatre will be showing its first movie in nearly a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The theater announced that Tom and Jerry will be playing starting on Saturday afternoon and airing through Thursday.

Corning Palace Theatre is taking every precaution to keep our patrons and our employees safe and healthy. We comply with all CDC regulations. Masks are required upon entry and limited seating is available. Please be patient as we navigate these new procedures to the best of our ability to ensure your safety. Thank you for your patronage. THEATRE DOORS OPEN A HALF HOUR BEFORE FIRST SHOW TIME

Here are the movie times posted on the theater’s website:

Tom and Jerry: PG, 1 hr. 41 min.

Saturday 2/27: 12:15, 3:15, 6:15, 8:45

Sunday 2/28: 12:15, 3:15, 6:15

Monday 3/1: 6:15

Tuesday 3/2: 6:15

Wednesday 3/3: 6:15

Thursday 3/4: 6:15

“I’m extremely excited,” said Tiffany Ely, Owner of Palace Theatre. “Once I posted it on Facebook last night, everybody was going crazy and was so happy so it was great to see the reaction was excited as I was for everybody to come back.”

No movies have been scheduled for Regal’s Arnot Mall location. 18 News has reached out to the Arnot Mall for comment on when the theater might reopen.

In October 2020 Governor Cuomo announced reopening guidance for movie theaters with 25 percent capacity but no more than 50 people for each screening. Theaters in Steuben and Chemung County, among others, were not allowed to reopen at the time due to COVID-19 zone restrictions, which have since been lifted.

Theater-goers must abide by the following guidance set by New York: