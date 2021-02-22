Corning’s Palace Theatre & Spotlight of Hornell theater reopening

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning’s Palace Theatre and Spotlight of Hornell movie theater are reopening after nearly a year of being closed due to COVID-19.

Spotlight of Hornell posted movie times for three features starting on Friday, Feb. 26; Tom and Jerry (PG), Nomadland (R), and Wrong Turn (R).

The Palace Theatre announced on social media that they are reopening on Saturday, Feb. 27, but movie times have not yet been publicly set.

No movies have been scheduled for Regal’s Arnot Mall location. 18 News has reached out to the Arnot Mall for comment on when the theater might reopen.

In October 2020 Governor Cuomo announced reopening guidance for movie theaters with 25 percent capacity but no more than 50 people for each screening. Theaters in Steuben and Chemung County, among others, were not allowed to reopen at the time due to COVID-19 zone restrictions, which have since been lifted.

Theater-goers must abide by the following guidance set by New York: