Corning’s “Sparkle” returning this holiday season; Market Street to close for outdoor dining & vendors

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Sparkle will return for its 46th season to Corning’s Market Street and the Gaffer District this holiday season on Saturday, Dec. 4.

The annual event includes horse-drawn carriage rides on Market Street, local food and drinks, Community Sing-Along, and a visit from Santa.

Market Street will close to traffic to allow for outdoor dining, live performances, and on-street vending for those visiting the Gaffer District.

Horse and Carriage Rides will load on the north side of Walnut Street and will loop around Corning Inc.’s Headquarters from 4-8:45 p.m.

A full list of live performances will be added to the Gaffer District website closer to the event.