Corning’s “Sparkle” returning this holiday season; Market Street to close for outdoor dining & vendors

Corning Bureau

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Sparkle draws thousands to Corning_27732652

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Sparkle will return for its 46th season to Corning’s Market Street and the Gaffer District this holiday season on Saturday, Dec. 4.

The annual event includes horse-drawn carriage rides on Market Street, local food and drinks, Community Sing-Along, and a visit from Santa.

Market Street will close to traffic to allow for outdoor dining, live performances, and on-street vending for those visiting the Gaffer District.

Horse and Carriage Rides will load on the north side of Walnut Street and will loop around Corning Inc.’s Headquarters from 4-8:45 p.m.

A full list of live performances will be added to the Gaffer District website closer to the event.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

More Corning

Trending Now