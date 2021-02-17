County Route 115 bridge in Erwin closing for eight months

ERWIN, N.Y. (WETM) – The County Route 115 bridge between SR 417 and CR 5 in the Town of Erwin will be closed to all traffic starting March 1, 2021.

Closure of the bridge is expected to last about eight months for crews to replace the structure.

An offsite detour will take drivers onto State Route 417, US15/I99, and County Route 5.

The project is funded through the BridgeNY program after the county received $4.2 million from the fund. Steuben County has agreed to pay any remaining costs for the project.