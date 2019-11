STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WEMT) – County Route 115/Indian Hills Road, between SR 417 and County Route 5 in the Towns of Erwin and Lindley, will be closed to all through traffic beginning November 26 at 2 pm until November 27th at 4 am.

The road will remain open to local residents and emergency vehicles as necessary.

Sheriff’s Deputies will be located at each end of the road for the duration of the closure to direct traffic onto US15/I99 as the detour.