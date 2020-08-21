Alstom confirms that a Hornell employee tested positive for COVID-19

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – A new case of COVID-19 in Steuben County has been connected to the Alstom facility in Hornell, according to the Steuben County Public Health Department.

This new case is the county’s 322nd case and comes one day after Corning Inc. confirmed a positive case at their Erwin plant.

The new case connected to Alstom is a resident of Hornellsville who has been isolated and is being monitored by the health department. The new patient was at the Alstom facility on Aug. 18 and 19.

Alstom can confirm that an office employee working in Hornell, NY, has tested positive for COVID-19. The employee is quarantined at home and is being monitored. Alstom will not provide any other details out of respect for the employee’s privacy and confidentiality. The safety and health of our employees, that of their families, and of the Hornell community is of great importance to Alstom. Alstom’s environment, health and safety team and management are working closely with the Steuben County Department of Health and following local and state public health guidelines. Alstom is cleaning and disinfecting the office area where the employee was working. Manufacturing activities at Alstom in Hornell are not impacted and continue. Michelle STEIN

Communications Director, North America

Alstom

“Quarantining after traveling to a state with high rates of infection is vital to slow the spread of COVID-19 to our community,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “We cannot stress the importance of quarantining enough. Travelers can become exposed during their stay in other states and develop the virus while they’re traveling, as soon as they get home or within two weeks of returning. If they do not quarantine upon return, any number of contacts can be exposed to COVID-19.”

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.

Steuben County currently has seven active cases of COVID-19 with 273 recoveries and 42 deaths.