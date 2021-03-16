COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Bath, Canisteo for Steuben County residents

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department is holding two first-dose COVID-19 vaccination clinics for eligible residents age 18 and older. 

One clinic will be held on Thursday, March 18 at the Haverling High School gym in Bath, and the other clinic will be held on Friday, March 19 at the Canisteo-Greenwood Elementary School gym in Canisteo.

To attend either clinic, participants must pre-register for an appointment time using the links found on Public Health’s COVID-19 page.

The list of individuals who are eligible includes specified essential workers, those age 60 and older, and those with indicated comorbidities or underlying health conditions.  The complete list of eligible individuals can be found on New York State Department of Health’s website

Proof of eligibility is required at every clinic.  Eligible essential workers must bring proof of employment at an eligible agency with them to the clinic, those who are eligible by age must bring an ID with date of birth, and those eligible by health condition must bring either a note from their healthcare provider or utilize the attestation form found on Public Health’s page. 

“More vaccine has been released to Steuben County over the last several weeks,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “We are very happy to be able to vaccinate our residents at a much greater rate than earlier in the year.” 

All clinic attendees must wear appropriate face coverings and will be expected to wait 15-30 minutes after vaccination for observation.  Attendees should wear short sleeves or appropriate clothing for vaccination.  For safe clinic flow and traffic patterns, registered participants should come to the clinic at their appointment time.  The clinic location and parking cannot accommodate participants showing up early.

Residents currently under isolation or quarantine at the time of the clinic due to a positive COVID-19 test result or as a contact to a positive are not eligible to attend the clinic.  Due to limited vaccine supply, those who have been COVID-positive within 90 days prior to the clinic are not currently eligible. 

