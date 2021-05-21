CR 14 bridge closing in Steuben County for construction

HOWARD, N.Y. (WETM) – The County Route 14 bridge (Campbell Creek Road) crossing Campbell Creek in the Town of Howard will be closed to all through traffic on or about May 24 for approximately seven weeks, according to Steuben County Public Works Commissioner Vince Spagnoletti.

The bridge is located between the north end of CR 669 and Dublin Road and there will be an onsite detour in place. The closure will allow the current pipe to be removed and completely replaced with a new concrete box structure.

