Cybersecurity within your local election

STEUBEN, NY (WETTM) – The election is just around the corner, and Steuben County assures that their ballot machines are safe from hackers.

Vicky Olin, the Republican Commissioner for the Board of Elections, BOE, says that the county’s IT department catch people from different countries trying to hack into their website daily, but Olin says that the voting machines are safe from these attacks.

“Our voting machines themselves are completely stand-alone systems, they are never hooked up to the internet in any way, shape, or form,” said Olin. “They are not wireless, they are not anything, so there’s really no way for anybody to hack into our voting our machines itself.”



The county is also working with the New York State Elections Cyber Incident Reporting procedures. Olin says that they send emails updating the county of any threats to be aware of. Olin says that she can also turn to them when something seems off. For example, some people would receive text messages claiming to be from the BOE when they were not.