Denison Park Pool opening this week, city struggling to find lifeguards

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning’s Denison Park Pool will open for the season on Friday, June 25, according to the city’s Recreation Department.

The city will be offering three different swim sessions per day with a maximum capacity of 75 individuals per session.

The following schedule will be implemented Monday – Sunday:

Session 1: 12:00 Noon – 2:00 pm

Session 2: 2:30 pm – 4:30 pm

Session 3: 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm

“The Recreation Department is excited to be opening Denison Park Pool for the season,” said Recreation Director Alex Hamilton.

Patrons will be allowed to attend one swimming session each day to accommodate as many people as possible. Face coverings are not to be worn while in the pool but are recommended for unvaccinated individuals when social distancing is unattainable (i.e. entering and exiting the pool, using restroom facilities, and when someone unexpectedly comes within three feet of you).

Limited seating will be provided at the pool, attendees are welcome to bring their own.

“It good to see we can open the pools this summer with a higher capacity limit,” said City Manager Mark L Ryckman. “We are having some difficulty finding lifeguards, but are in the process of training a few more.”

Hamilton says the city is working on reopening the Stewart Park Pool and hopes to have an update in a couple of weeks.