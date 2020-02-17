Denison Parkway Walgreens announces closing

CORNING, N.Y. (WTEM) – The Walgreens location on the Denison Parkway will be closing on Thursday, Feb. 27, according to the store.

Walgreens announced over the summer that they would be closing 200 locations.

“As previously announced, we are undertaking a transformational cost management program to accelerate the ongoing transformation of our business, enable investments in key areas and to become a more efficient enterprise,” the company said in a statement.

Walgreens also closed its location on Elmira’s southside in November 2019.

