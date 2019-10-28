Dirty water in Bath after leak

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Residents in the Village of Bath should run cold water for 15-20 minutes due to possible dirty water after a leak on Elm Street.

According to the Bath Electric, Gas, and Water Systems, the leak has been repaired and service is being restored to customers on Elm Street, Liberty Street and Buell Street.

Customers on these streets and neighboring streets, please know that it is possible for you to have dirty water. Please run cold water(NOT HOT) for 15-20 minutes until the water has cleared.

