DIY haircuts and styles amid COVID-19

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – With the salons closed, many people are considering how to cut and style their own hair.

While many stylists that we spoke with today suggests that you wait for a professional to cut and color your locks, they did give some pointers for those whole simply cannot wait.

AJ Fratarcangelo, owner of AJ’S Hair & Makeup, has tips on how to cut bangs.

“For trimming your bangs is to just twist them, keep it low, so you are cutting it at about the bridge of your nose you can always take more off but hair has a tendency to shrink when you pull it too tight, so you don’t want to put too much tension in order so you don’t come off with micro bangs,” Fratarcangelo said.

Christie Dier, a hairdresser at BellaCapelli Hair Craft, made a video that breaks down how to create “your perfect hair wave.” She also gives useful on other styling tools.