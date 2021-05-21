DMV, Steuben County offices reopen for walk-in appointments

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Walk-in appointments will soon resume at the Department of Motor Vehicle offices in Corning and Hornell, as well as Steuben County offices.

Offices will reopen on May 24 following New York State’s removal of most COVID-19 restrictions on businesses and organizations.

In accordance with CDC and NYSDOH guidance, individuals who are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 do not need to wear face coverings, unless their visit is to State Court offices, as that organization still requires face coverings for all. Individuals who are not fully vaccinated for COVID-19 must wear face coverings in all public areas of County office buildings, such as hallways and office suites.

DMV appointments will be honored through June 14, 2021. At this time, all offices continue to process transactions for Steuben County residents, Steuben County land owners and contiguous counties only.

“We are grateful for the patience of Steuben County residents and the flexibility and hard work of County staff,” said County Manager Jack Wheeler. “While all offices have been fully functional and providing services to residents utilizing appointments, we are pleased to reopen the facilities to walk-in visits.”

For more information please visit the Steuben County homepage.