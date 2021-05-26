Dollar General withdraws plans for Arkport location

ARKPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – Dollar General will no longer be coming to Arkport due to “environmental constraints,” according to an email sent by the developer’s attorney to the Arkport Zoning Board Chairperson.

A public meeting scheduled for Tuesday was canceled due to the project no longer being pursued.

Attorney Elizabeth Holmes of Rupp Baase Pfalzgraf Cunningham, LLC said in the email to the village that her client “indicated that due to the environmental constraints of the site they are no longer pursuing development there.”

According to our media partner the Hornell Evening Tribune, who first reported that plans would be scrapped, a 9,100 square-feet Dollar General store at 8035 Route 36 was proposed for the village, drawing criticism from residents and a court battle over zoning.

18 News has reached out to the project’s developer, Broadway Group, and Dollar General for comment on the project.