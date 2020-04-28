“Don’t ruin a good thing for everyone else”: Social distancing ignored at school event

(WETM)- It’s no secret that many high school seniors are saddened that they are missing out on their last year of the school. So Corning-Painted Post (CPP) school district decided to try to brighten their spirits, but a few bad apples might take it all away.

CPP school district wanted to show their students support buy illuminating their football fields starting last Friday. But after last week’s event, an alleged video showing students gathering on campus, without masks, standing close to each other, and even playing volleyball popped up on Facebook. Superintendent Mike Ginalski was surprised that these students and parents would be so irresponsible.

“In my experience as a superintendent for thirteen-years, oftentimes there have been good things that have occurred, and one or two people don’t do the right thing, and it ends up ruining the entire event,” said Ginaliski. “We are going to give it another go Friday night, we just hope that people do the right thing and if they don’t, you have me on camera saying, ‘we are just not going to do it anymore.'”

Ginalski says that they didn’t want to be the “social distancing police,” but now the school district might not have any other choice but to monitor.

“We will have people present basically to do, I guess, what is crowd control,” said Ginalski.

Ginalski wants to remind people that this is not an event intended for people to gather.

“I can be a little be more understating of why the Governor is being so cautious in terms of rolling out the rest of the state,” Ginalski said. “You have to trust people to follow the rules, and I didn’t think we would have to be the social distance police for something as simple as this, but apparently we are in that position.”

He wants to continue to light up the field, so he has a simple message to anyone who is planning on breaking the law by not wearing masks and breaking social distancing.

“Don’t ruin a good thing for everyone else,” Ginalski said.