Drive-thru Halloween event returns to Corning

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Drive Halloween Lane event is returning for its second year in Denison Park.

This is the second annual Drive Halloween Lane. Corning City residents will be able to drive through Denison park and view Halloween displays, and at the end of the drive, each kid in the car will get a bag of candy.

“This is a great way for kids to enjoy Halloween without the risk of going door-to-door during the

pandemic,” said Corning mayor Bill Boland. “We are happy to do our part in making this a safe and fun holiday for our kids, and even the adults.”

The event will run from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Friday, October 29 with a rain date set for Sunday, October 31 at the same time.

City residents will enter the park in their vehicles via Conhocton Street turning onto Commerce Street and then taking a right on Canisteo Street to drive along “Halloween Lane”. All residents must stay in their vehicles. The city is encouraging residents to follow CDC guidelines during the event, as well.

There are 250 tickets available for this event. City residents can get a free event pass by calling or emailing the City’s Recreation Department prior to 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 26, 2021. The contact information for this event is 607-962-0340 ext. 1125 or HalloweenLane@cityofcorning.com.