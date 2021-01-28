Driver hospitalized after tractor-trailer accident on I-86

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – A tractor-trailer driver was transported to an area hospital on Wednesday night after a two-vehicle accident on I-86 between exits 38 and 39.

According to the Bath Volunteer Fire Department, a tractor trailer had run to the rear of another unit. The cab of the second truck separated from the truck’s chassis and was laying on its driver’s side in the median.

The driver stuck in the cab was extracted with help from first responders and was able to walk out on his own. The other driver was transported by the Bath Volunteer Ambulance Corp’s for neck and back injuries.

According to the Bath Volunteer Fire Department the cause of the accident in unknown at this time. T&R Towing assisted in removing the vehicles from the highway and AMR Advanced Life Support and New York State Police also responded.