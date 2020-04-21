Breaking News
27-year-old Chemung County man remains missing on Seneca Lake

Elderwood at Hornell confirms four COVID-19 fatalities

Corning Bureau

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – Four residents in Elderwood at Hornell have died from COVID-19, a company spokesperson tells 18 News.

“Our team is deeply saddened by the passing of four of our residents since the start of the pandemic. Our residents are like family and our thoughts, prayers, and sincere condolences are extended to the families of those we have lost.”

Elderwood at Hornell

Obituaries posted in the Hornell Evening Tribune over the weekend identified two of the four victims with information matching the Steuben County Public Health Department’s releases.

Jean M. Colby Canfield Phillis, 82, of Hornell, formerly of Erie, Pa., passed away at Elderwood at Hornell on Monday morning (April 13, 2020).

Hornell Evening Tribune

Donald E. Becker, 88 years of age, passed away Friday morning (April 17, 2020) at Elderwood at Hornell where he had been residing for the past several years.

Hornell Evening Tribune

As of 10 a.m. on April 21, 18 people have died in the Hornell region and at least 14 of them resided in nursing homes. At least nine residents of Hornell Gardens have died from COVID-19, prompting the company to relocate healthy patients to a facility in Waterloo.

Twenty-seven people have died in Steuben County as of 10 a.m. on April 21 with 196 cases and 96 recoveries.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.
More Corning

PA Coronavirus Map

Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now

Maps Generator