HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – Elderwood, one of the largest nursing homes in Steuben County and one of the hardest hit early in the COVID-19 pandemic, is awaiting the arrival of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Elderwood operates 28 senior care communities in New York State, including Hornell and Waverly.

Specific dates for vaccination clinics will be coordinated on a facility-by-facility basis with the retail pharmacies. Walgreen and CVS pharmacies will host vaccination clinics at various facilities for the residents and staff, who are encouraged but not required to take the vaccine.

“We are excited and encouraged by the arrival of a safe and effective vaccine against this dangerous and prolific virus,” said Becky Littler, RN, Chief Nursing Officer for Elderwood.

