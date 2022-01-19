Elmira man indicted for crashing into family of four last summer

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira man has been indicted for allegedly driving while under the influence of drugs and crashing into a car of a family of four last summer.

Jesse Groves, 26, was indicted by the Steuben County Grand Jury in connection to a hit-and-run accident in Corning on June 5, 2021. State Police responded to the accident on I-86 in Corning on June 5. Police said there were no injuries, but a car with two adults and two children under the age of three was severely damaged.

Groves was indicted for allegedly being impaired by the use of drugs, including methamphetamine during the crash. Court documents list the following charges:

Reckless Endangerment (4 counts)

Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance

Reckless Driving

The indictment said that Groves was driving “at an extremely high rate of speed failing to brake and crashing into a vehicle operated by a family of 4” with a “grave indifference to human life.” Groves also allegedly fled the scene after the crash.