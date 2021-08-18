Evacuation ordered for southside of Addison due to record flooding

ADDISON, N.Y. (WETM) – Steuben County has ordered the evacuation of the Southside of the Village of Addison adjoining the Tuscarora Creek. due to historic flood levels that could potentially top the levy.
A Red Cross emergency shelter has been established at the Corning-Painted Post High School at 201 Cantigney St in Corning.
All residents in the southside of the Village of Addison should evacuate immediately.
Steuben County remains in a State of Emergency due to the heavy rain and rising floodwaters.