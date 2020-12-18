Eviction moratorium expires at the end of the year. State funds could help ward off evictions

STEUBEN COUNTY, NY (WETM) – When people started losing their jobs because of shutdowns due to the pandemic, many worried about paying their bills, including rent.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention enacted a moratorium on evictions due to COVID-19 in September. New York has similar protections under the Tenant Safe Harbor Act. But the moratorium expires on Dec. 31, leaving many worried about large numbers of evictions.

In Steuben County, the sheriff’s department handles all the civil evictions in the county, according to the Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard. Their website says that there are 180 eviction warrants, but Allard believes that number could spike.

“With two feet of snow on the ground, we don’t want people to get kicked out of their residents,” Allard said. “But the landlords are trying to run a business too.”

The county does not have homeless shelters like the ones in larger cities. Allard said that if hundreds of people are evicted with nowhere to go, that finding shelter might be difficult.

“If 500 people, 500 families, needed rooms tomorrow, DSS would be very very stressed to be able to find those places in order to put people in them,” Allard said. “It’s a bit concerning.”

But there might be state funding to help renters pay what they owe. The New York State COVID Rent Relief Program, created by the New York State Agency of Homes and Community Renewal, created a program for renters to apply for financial assistance.

Out of $100 million, only $40 million was used before this program expired, according to Megan Collins, Attorney at Welch, Donlon & Czarples, PLLC. With $60 million remainings, Gov. Andrew Cuomo reopened this option to New York.

“If somebody had applied, and was deemed not eligible, they don’t have to reapply, the state office is going to be automatically taking a second look at all of those applications,” Collins said.

The state has also changed some of the criteria giving people a greater chance of gaining access to this money.

“What has gone away to make it more relaxed is that households no longer have to show that they were rent-burdened, again that means more than spending more than 30 percent of your growth monthly income, towards rent before the pandemic started,” Collins explained.

Click here to apply and for more details.



