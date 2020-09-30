Family of Nieko Lisi still searching for answers nine years after he disappeared

JASPER, N.Y. (WETM) – The family of Nieko Lisi is still searching for answers nine years after his disappearance.

“I called with every rumor, everything I saw on Facebook or read — I was calling the police asking– will you check this out will you check this out,” said Nieko’s mom Monia Button.

On Oct. 3, 2011, Lisi left Jasper with someone else to the Detroit, MI area. Lisi told his family he was leaving, but didn’t say where.

Lisi dropped off the other person he was traveling with and he then went to Frankin, TN but was not heard from again.

Lisi went to Michigan and Tennessee in a 2004 GMC Canyon pick-up truck, the truck was not his. State Police recovered the stolen truck in Nashville, TN which had been stripped down.

Lisi’s mother reported the family last had contact with him on Oct. 1, 2011. Nieko has not been found and the case is still unsolved.

Lisi is about 5’10” weighs 165 lbs with a muscular build. He has brown hair and brown eyes and has an unfinished tattoo of a guardian angel on his left side, and four Chinese symbols on the back of his upper right arm.

Anyone with information on the case or information on the whereabouts of Lisi is asked to contact New York State Police at (585)398-4128.