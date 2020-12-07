“Fill the Patrol Car” fundraiser collecting toys & coats this weekend in Steuben County

ATLANTA, GA – DECEMBER 05: Atmosphere before Shaquille O’Neal (Shaq-A-Claus) visits Humphries Elementary School as part of the Marines Toys for Tots program on December 5, 2013 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Toys”R”Us)

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office is sponsoring a “Fill the Patrol Car” event to collect unwrapped toys for children and gently used coats this holiday season.

Donations can be dropped off on Saturday, Dec. 12, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Painted Post and Hornell Walmarts or at the Steuben County Public Safety Building at 7007 Rumsey St. in Bath.

“While you are shopping this Saturday, stop by our patrol cars and help out a neighbor in need. I will be at the Erwin site and Undersheriff McNelis will be at the Hornell site to wish you a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays and thank you for your generosity” said Sheriff Allard. “What a great way to give back to the community. Look for our patrol cars in the parking lots!”