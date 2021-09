Avoid leaf cleanup on rainy days, as dry leaves are much lighter and easier to move than wet ones.

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Next week starts the final week of brush and lawn pickup in the City of Corning.

The City said to ensure that brush is picked up, it must be at the curb by Monday, September 27 at 6 a.m.

Pickup will continue through September 30, but anything not left by the curb on or before September 27 can be disposed of at the 414 Brush Site. The site will begin opening on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. from October 2 through November 20.