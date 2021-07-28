House fire in Bath, displaces at least 18 people

Update: According to Musheer Franklin, who is a resident of the house, there are about 18 people who live in this house, and all are accounted for.

BATH, NY (WETM) – Fire crews are working at the scene of a structure fire on E. Morris St. in Bath. According to our 18 News Reporter on the scene, fire crews appear to have the scene under control, however, they are having some difficulty in fully extinguishing the fire due to the roofing material causing trapping of fire in voids under the tin roof.

Reports from the scene are that everyone is out of the structure and accounted for at this time. We will bring you more as it becomes available.