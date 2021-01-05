Fire damages building in the Town of Wayne

Corning Bureau

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WAYNE, N.Y. (WETM) – An early morning house fire caused significant damage Tuesday morning in the Town of Wayne.

The fire on West Waneta Road was reported by a passerby around 4:15 a.m., but thankfully no injuries were reported. About one-third of the building suffered damage.

According to Steuben County Emergency Management Director Tim Marshall, the home is owned by an 82-year-old man and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Firefighters from several departments responded to the fire, including Wayne, Hammondsport and Tyrone.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Corning
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now

Maps Generator