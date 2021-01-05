Fire damages building in the Town of Wayne

WAYNE, N.Y. (WETM) – An early morning house fire caused significant damage Tuesday morning in the Town of Wayne.

The fire on West Waneta Road was reported by a passerby around 4:15 a.m., but thankfully no injuries were reported. About one-third of the building suffered damage.

According to Steuben County Emergency Management Director Tim Marshall, the home is owned by an 82-year-old man and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Firefighters from several departments responded to the fire, including Wayne, Hammondsport and Tyrone.