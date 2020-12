THURSTON, N.Y. (WETM) – Fire departments from across Steuben County responded to a mobile home fire on Starr Hill Road in Thurston early Tuesday morning.

Reports of the fire came in around 7 p.m. with Bath, Thurston, Painted Post, Savona, and other departments responding to the scene where heavy smoke was seen coming out of the structure.

The cause of the fire and any potential injuries are both unknown at this time.