Fire station hose testing may discolor water in South Corning

SOUTH CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The South Corning Fire Station – Station 34 will be conducting its annual hose testing on Tuesday, July 28 and Wednesday, July 29 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Residents in South Corning may experience water discoloration from their tap during the testing period. The fire department says if discoloration occurs, residents should let their water run until it clears up.

If you have continual problems with your water, contact the Village of South Corning Water Department (607) 962-2783 or Village of South Corning Offices (607) 936-3642.