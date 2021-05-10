Firefighter Experience Camp, Corning Joint Fire District’s new recruiting tool

CORNING, NY (WETM) – Firefighter recruitment has been suffering in the community, so the Corning Joint Fire District is hosting a three-day experience camp for teens to spark their interest.

The camp is free and available for students ages 14-18 years old. There will be hands-on activities that will give the teens an idea of what it is like to be a firefighter. Topics include fire extinguisher training, first aid/ CPR training, and auto extraction.

“They will be a part of live demonstrations, they can get certifications like CPR, fire extinguisher training, things that they can use throughout their normal lives,” said Corning Joint Fire Chief Mike Brenning.

EMTs, Paramedics, and police officers will also make an appearance at the camp. The Steuben County Sheriffs department will be there with the K-9 unit.

“We are trying something different, we are trying to start young, see if we can get some kids interested in being a firefighter,” Brenning said.

All meals will be provided at no charge, and there is an open house with a chicken BBQ.

For more information, call (607)962-6904. In-person sign-ups are also available at the East Corning Fire Station on May 13, and June 9th.