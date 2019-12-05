Focus groups for Hornell seniors on Dec. 12

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Office for the Aging and ProAction Senior Nutrition will hold two focus groups on Dec. 12 for seniors in Hornell.

The meetings are set for 11:30 am in the Church Street Court Dining Room, 71 Church St., and 12:30 pm at the Hornell Senior Center, 20 Broadway Mall.

“We want to know what our seniors in the area want to live a better life,” said county OFA Director Patricia Baroody. “Group speakers? Exercise programs? Music and/or art? We want people to let their voices be heard!”

For more information call Steuben County OFA at (607) 664-2298 or email ofainfo@steubencountyny.gov