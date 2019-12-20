Food drive High school competition

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM)- Rival high schools go head to head to see who can collect the most food for charity.

Horseheads High School and Corning High Schools have conducted food drives in the past, but this year they decided to kick it up a notch by making a friendly competition out of it.

“I think that it’s really improved the spirit and overall been raising more,” said Sarah Green, a senior at Horsehead High School.

Every year the schools collect a significant amount of non-perishable foods for charity.

“Our local food drive every year is one of the biggest suppliers for the Corning Food Pantry, so the more food that we can generate the better it is for everyone in our community so this competition is just bringing in even more hopefully than what normally is brought in,” explains Corning High School Senior Charlotte Nevins.

The students recognize how they can make a positive impact on their community.

“It’s super important because you know there are people in the community that [are] suffering and as a school, we have so much power to just raise so much food and donate it, it’s just part of our job as a community,” Green said.

The winning school will receive a trophy from the losing school’s mascot at their the home basketball game.

They will continue to collect food until tomorrow.