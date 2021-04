STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Dippity Do Dahs in Corning is collecting backpacks and other items needed by foster children in our community.

Items needed include new or gently used backpacks, hygiene products, stationary or activity products (pens, pencils, crayons, crossword puzzles etc.)

The drive has already surpassed their goal of 50 filled backpacks.

Items can be dropped off at Dippity Do Dahs until April 14 before they will be donated to Steuben County Foster Care & Adoption Services.