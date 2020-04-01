Four new COVID-19 cases in Hornell region, 40 cases in Steuben County

<!-- The following message will be displayed to users with unsupported browsers: --> Your browser does not support the <code>iframe</code> HTML tag. Try viewing this in a modern browser like Chrome, Safari, Firefox or Internet Explorer 9 or later.

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – Four new cases of COVID-19, both in the Hornell region, have been reported by the Steuben County Department of Public Health, bringing Steuben County’s total number of cases to 40.

Two of the newly positive patients reside in the City of Hornell while the other two reside in the Village of North Hornell.

Nearly half of the reported cases in Steuben County (18/40) are in Hornell/North Hornell/Hornellsville. Steuben County Manager Jack Wheeler described Hornell as the “epicenter” of COVID-19 in Steuben County.

The county health department says that “investigations indicate that the individuals followed Public Health protocols, resulting in no known public exposure risks.”

“A large number of confirmed cases were reported over the past several days,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “Luckily, we have also seen a decrease in further public exposure risks due to individuals following public health guidelines. Residents should continue to stay home, practice social distancing, and limit outside contacts to help us flatten the curve locally.”

Additional cases have been reported in the Town of Corning, City of Corning, Urbana, Bath, Cameron, Canisteo, Jasper, Howard, Arkport, Wayland, North Hornell, Prattsburgh, Erwin, and Painted Post.

One individual is a resident of the Town of Canisteo; however the individual has been residing in Florida. The individual was tested in Florida and will remain in Florida, so no known public exposure risks occurred in Steuben County.

Currently, 11 patients are being hospitalized, five have recovered, and 166 remain in isolation/quarantine in Steuben County.

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.