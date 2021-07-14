Four-time Olympian marathoner Meb Keflezighi to run & speak at Wineglass Weekend in Corning

US’ Mebrahtom Keflezighi celebrates after finishing fourth in the athletics event men’s marathon during the London 2012 Olympic Games on August 12, 2012 in London. AFP PHOTO / ADRIAN DENNIS (Photo credit should read ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/GettyImages)

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Four-time Olympian marathoner Meb Keflezighi will return to Corning as the special guest for Wineglass Weekend on October 1-3, 2021.

Keflezighi is widely acclaimed as one of the greatest runners of all time and is the only athlete to

win the New York City Marathon, the Boston Marathon, and an Olympic medal.

Born in 1975 in East Africa, Meb became a US citizen in 1998 and retired from professional running in 2017.

He is sought after as a motivational speaker, author, and founder of the MEB Foundation to promote youth health, education, and fitness.

“We are thrilled to have Meb join us Wineglass Weekend again this year as we return to in-person

racing. Meb’s energy and enthusiasm are contagious and provide an exceptional opportunity for

runners and the Corning community,” said Race Director, Sheila Sutton. “He’ll be spending time

talking to students and meeting runners at the Expo on Friday and Saturday and running the Corelle

5K and the Wegmans Wineglass Half Marathon – truly a unique opportunity for our community.”

Bart Yasso, the now-retired Runner’s World Magazine’s Chief Running Officer, will also be returning to Corning Wineglass Weekend to run the Corelle 5K with Meb on Saturday, October 2.

Keflizghi will also be the featured speaker at the Pasta Dinner at the Radisson Hotel Corning on

Saturday, October 2, emceed by Yasso. Tickets to that event are limited and go on sale July 23.

All ticket sales will be handled online at https://www.wineglassmarathon.com/event-info.

The Guthrie Wineglass Marathon and Wegmans Wineglass Half Marathon registration isalso open. To

register for Wineglass Race Series events, visit the race’s website at www.wineglassmarathon.com.