Free COVID-19 testing starting this week in Steuben County

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department is partnering with Quadrant Biosciences to offer free COVID-19 diagnostic testing.

Testing will be available starting Wednesday, January 5 at the Civil Defense Training Center located at 7220 State Route 54 in Bath.

The testing site will be open from 10:30 AM to 1 PM on January 5th by registration only. After January 5 testing will continue to be offered on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 8 AM to 1 PM by registration or walk-in.

“Accessing free testing is imperative to slow the spread of COVID in our community,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “The tests are quick and painless with results in about 48 hours.”

Participants can register at https://tinyurl.com/covidtest0105. The tests are conducted via self-administered saliva swabs and are diagnostic tests with results in about 48 hours, not rapid antigen tests.

Anyone who has already tested positive for COVID in the last 90 days should not get retested.

The testing is free to participants and insurance will be billed if available. Participants are asked to bring their insurance card to the test site and wear a mask.