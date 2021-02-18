Fugitive from Justice from Florida arrested in Corning

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The City of Corning Police Department released Wednesday night they arrested 24-year-old Jaimickel D. Florence who was a Fugitive from Justice from the State of Florida.

At around 3:45 p.m. Corning Police officers responded to the area of Cluthra Lane in Corning for reports of a woman screaming. Officers were able to locate the source of the screaming and it was from 259 Cluthra Lane. When the officers approached the location they heard a males voice inside.

As the officers were securing the scene they located the male inside and identified him as Florence.

Allegedly Florence participated in the sexual battery of an 11-year-old and is being investigated by the Jacksonville, Florida Sheriff’s Office. Members of the Corning Police had been working with Florida officials since January to locate Florence. Based upon the Jacksonville, Florida Sheriff’s investigation, a full extradition arrest warrant was issued by the Duvall County Court for multiple counts of sexual battery against the victim child.

Jaimickel D. Florence was subsequently arrested and charged as a fugitive from justice and transported to the Steuben County Jail by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office where he will await extradition back to Florida.