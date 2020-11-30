Fund for Women Holiday Stroll on Market Street this week

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Fund for Women is once again partnering with local businesses on Corning’s Market Street to raise money while also “distributing the holiday cheer.”

During the Dec. 3 event from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m., select businesses on Market Street will offer discounts and donate proceeds to Fund for Women.

Participating stores – and how they are giving back to FFW – include:

Connors Mercantile: 16 E Market Street – 10% of the evening sales. Make sure to shop to receive exclusive FFW Ornaments available only at Connors

Pure Design: 39 E Market Street – 10% of the evening sales

Liquid Shoes Brewing: 26 E Market Street – $0.50 per glass purchased during the event

Card Carrying Books & Gifts: 15 E Market Street – 10% of the evening sales

Thread + Co: 24 E Market Street – 10% of the evening sales

Dippity Do Dahs Homemade Ice Cream: 46 E Market Street – 10% from the sale of the FFW flavor “White Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake”

Laurabelle’s (12 E Mkt St) – 10% of the evening sales

Fund for Women “is the only dedicated funding source for girls and women living in Chemung, Schuyler, Steuben and Yates counties in New York State,” and “channels the power of community philanthropy to break down the barriers that persistently hold women back.”