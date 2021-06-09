Fund For Women to host Summer Stroll event in Corning

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM)- Fund for Women (FFW) is hosting a summer evening shopping stroll event on Market Street in Corning on Thursday, June 10 from 4 pm-8 pm.

Participating vendors have agreed to donate 10% of the evening’s sales to FFW, along with providing surprises and giveaways along the way.

Shoppers will be supporting girls, women, and the community.

The participating store include Connors Mercantile, Pure Design, Liquid Shoes Brewing, Card Carrying Books & Gifts, Dippity Do Dahs Ice Cream, Pip’s Boutique, Pip’s Squeak, and Treats!