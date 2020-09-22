Fundraiser set up for 6-year-old Wayland girl killed in DWI crash

WAYLAND, N.Y. (WETM) – A fundraiser has been set up to cover the funeral costs of Leah Clark, a 6-year-old girl killed in Wayland on Sept. 14.

A Snack Stick Fundraiser quickly put on by family friend Krystyna Werndle at Wilson Beef Farms has already raised over $1,400 for the funeral expenses, according to The Evening Tribune.

The Snack Stick Fundraiser goes until Oct. 7, and anyone interested in making an order to benefit Leah Clark’s funeral expenses can contact Eric Williams at 585- 519-8579 or Krystyna Werndle at 585-358-9113. The cost is $20 a bag and the farm will donate $8.50 of that to the funeral costs.

The flavors include regular, spicy, teriyaki, cheddar cheese, jalapeno cheese, honey barbeque, hot, raspberry chipotle, or habanero mango.

When all of the orders come in there will be an announcement of delivery or a pickup location.

Leah Clark’s funeral arraignments are being handled by Walter E. Baird and Sons Funeral Home.

In Lieu of flowers, memorial contribution to the family to help with funeral expenses and a headstone can be sent to c/o Walter E. Baird & Sons Funeral Home, PO Box 336, Wayland NY 14572. Any additional contributions will be sent to the Golisano Children’s Hospital.

Leah’s funeral is scheduled for Sept. 27 from 1 – 4 p.m. at 300 W. Naples Street, Wayland NY 14572.

Leah died after a one-vehicle accident on State Route 63 in Wayland outside of the Dinky Doo Petting Zoo. Her father, and the driver, Derek Clark, 30, was traveling eastbound on ST-Rt-63 when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a guide rail and a telephone pole causing the vehicle to overturn.

Leah Clark was seat belted in a booster seat in the back seat was pronounced dead at the scene.

Derek Clark was arrested for Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs and Vehicular Manslaughter 2nd Degree and was committed to the Steuben County Jail on $50,000 cash or $100,000 bond.